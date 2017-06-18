Speaker in Imatong succumbs to pressure,steps down

The speaker of Imatong Legislative Assembly has accepted to step down following an intervention from the SPLM secretariat in Juba.

Benard Loki had disagreed with the state governor, Tobiolo Alberio over the leadership of the Assembly.

Mr. Alberio had refused to reopen the state assembly demanding him to resign because they were from the same county.

In response, Mr. Benard Loki said the governor had no right to interfere in the affairs of the assembly.

As a result of the long row, a delegation from the SPLM secretary in Juba was sent to Torit to resolve the matter.

During a two-day closed-door meeting which ended on Saturday, the speaker agreed before the delegation to step down after he was asked to do so.

However, Hon. Loki says he will officially tender his resignation in the parliament, as required by the standing orders of the assembly.

“I will be stepping down in the parliament because that is where I was elected. Other proceedings will follow there in parliament also we deliberate on the administration of the parliament,” Loki said.

He said others positions will not be affected by the change.

“The deputy speaker, the chief whip, all the chairperson and their deputies will remain in their places, And there is going to be a document written and will be signed by me and sign by the chairperson of the party and all level of the august house will sign that document as a present testimony to secure everybody,” he said.

For his part, Governor Tobiolo Alberio commended the decision by the speaker to give up the position, saying he was doing it in the spirit of friendship.

“The speaker has stepped down with the spirit of comradeship, so let us not build enmity within our party for no reason,” Alberio said.

Mr. Kuol Atem Bol who headed the team of SPLM officials, calls on the state leaders to cooperate and ensure the parliament reopens soon.