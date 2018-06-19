SouthSudanUntouchables trends in Kenya

Kenyans on Twitter have started a trending hashtag dubbed #SouthSudanUntouchables to pressure the Kenyatta administration to freeze accounts of, and seize property owned by, corrupt South Sudan leaders in Nairobi.

This comes after Kenyan government rejected fresh pressure from the United States to seize the properties of South Sudanese leaders that were reportedly bought with proceeds from corruption, money laundering and war profits.

According to the Enough Project and Global Witness recent reports, senior government officials, including President Salva Kiir, former first vice president Dr. Riek Machar, and former SPLA boss General Paul Malong Awan have unexplained wealth in Nairobi and Kampala.

But officials from Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs say the country is happy to share intelligence with the US on illicit money flows from South Sudan, but it must first establish mechanisms for verifying the reports provided by Washington DC.

Reacting to this, the tweeters took aim of the Kenyan government, accusing it of being a conduit for the alleged dirty money laundering.

“Kenya shielding the loot from S. Sudan is a typical example of how African leaders are united in…looting,” tweeted Count Olaf.

Another tweeter, Bobby Vj: There’s no way Kenya government or politicians will crackdown on illegal investments because they’re benevolent-benefactors of the reported loots.

As of 12:40 pm, there were over 2,000 tweets about the #SouthSudanUntouchables.

Below are some of the other tweets: