Most South Sudanese live in absolute poverty

A report by the World Bank has estimated that nearly 66 percent of South Sudanese live in absolute poverty.

Scholarly, absolute poverty is defined as condition characterized by severe deprivation of basic human needs, including food, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, health, shelter, education and information.

It does not only depend on income but also on access to services.

In a press release published on its official website, the World Bank attributes the situation to the persistent conflict that it said has had devastating impact on the country’s economy.

“Most South Sudanese have very limited access to services and are forced to travel for long distances,” read the financial institution’s statement.

“On average, a round trip to a health facility takes nearly five hours and students spend over two hours for their commute to school.”

The World Bank said it will in the next 2 years focus on providing basic social services, and supporting livelihoods for the poorest, and marginalized groups.

These will include on health, rural livelihoods and basic infrastructure at local levels to provide a solid foundation for accelerated development activities.

“World Bank’s interventions will mainly focus on providing basic social services, supporting livelihoods and enhancing food security for the poorest, most vulnerable and marginalized groups,” said Sahr Kpundeh, World Bank Country Manager for South Sudan.

It said that the World Bank Group Country Engagement Note for South Sudan-CEN will ensure that services get delivered directly to the intended people and funds are used for the intended purpose.

The bank also said it will use a mix of the country systems and third party financing to implement the projects.

However, the World Bank says these will be done once a peace process is under implementation.