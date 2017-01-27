South Sudanese diplomat dismisses reports of ultimatum to leave Addis

The South Sudanese Ambassador in Addis Ababa has dismissed reports that he was given 24 hours to live Ethiopia.

Pitia Morgan says he received the reports saying the relationship between South Sudan and Ethiopia had worsened, following the recent visit of President Salva Kiir to Egypt.

Amb. Morgan told Eye Radio that the two countries have a good relationship and described the report as false.

“It was not [me] about to be expelled, but they say I was given 24 hours to live Ethiopia. Now, I think you have proven that was a lie, propagated by the people; especially those who are here in Addis Ababa. Their main objective is to create rumors; rumors such as ‘there’s a problem between South Sudan and Ethiopia; the Ambassador of South Sudan in Ethiopia is already being dismissed; he has been given 24 hours’,”Amb. Morgan said.

“These are all nonsense. Not at all. That never happened. If I want to go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I go on duty, not being summoned,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier told Eye Radio that President’s visit to Egypt was on bilateral relations with South Sudan.