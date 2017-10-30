Four South Sudanese deported from the U.S.

Four South Sudanese have been deported from the U.S. by the American government, the spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Ambassador Mawien Makol said the four deportees are all men and were charged with misconduct, without elaborating further.

According to the U.S. federal laws, a foreign national is legally returned to their country of origin if he/she violates a number of immigration or criminal laws.

The United States may deport foreign nationals who participate in criminal acts, are a threat to public safety, or violate their visa.

The four South Sudanese were handed over to the authorities at Juba International Airport on Thursday.

“Three more are still to being brought back from the United States. The deportation was abrupt. When you are in the United States, there are rules and regulation that needs to be respected,” Ambassador Mawien said.



According to U.S. laws on Immigration and Citizenship, if a judge rules that the deportation proceeds, the receiving country of the person being deported must agree to accept them and issue travel documents before the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carries out a removal order.

Mawien said that the deportees were received by the South Sudanese government and are currently in police custody pending an investigation.

Once deported, an alien may lose the right to ever return to the United States, even as a visitor.

However, if one feels that their civil rights have been violated in the immigration, detention, or removal proceedings process, you may file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and apply for readmission to the U.S.



This is the first publicly known deportation of South Sudanese from the United States to Juba.