South Sudan and Sudan to reactivate security cooperation

South Sudan and Sudan have agreed to activate the cooperation agreement including the establishment of the demilitarized zone at the border between the two countries.

A meeting of the Ministers of Defense in Khartoum on Monday, resolved that the joint forces will be deployed on the both sides of the border.

They also agreed to open the crossing points on the border for trade purposes after many years of closure.

The Sudanese minister of defense, Awad Ibn Alouf, confirmed that they have agreed to redeploy the forces to allow the establishment of the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone.

“We agreed to reactivate all the previous agreements. We as the national forces in the two countries will uphold our responsibilities of protecting the borders in order to allow the free movement of our people, as well as the transit good and services,” Awad said.

The four border crossing points will be the focus of the free movement between the two countries.

“The implementation of the entire agreement is depending on the security and stability between the two countries and especially at the borders after the establishment of the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone (SDBZ),” said Kuol Manyang, South Sudan’s Defense Minister.

President Salva Kiir is scheduled to visit to Sudan for a two days bilateral talks.