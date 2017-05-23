S Sudan Red Cross delivers non-food items to IDPs in Kubi

Displaced persons in Kubi area have begun receiving non-food items from the South Sudan Red Cross.

Kubi locality is located along Juba – Nimule road in Lokiliri County, Jubek state.

The head of Emergency Preparedness Response at the Red Cross, Abdul Rahman Ali says about two hundred and seventy-nine households will benefit from the distribution.

He said they are distributing sheltering materials, jerricans, blankets, mosquito nets and utensils.

“It’s the essential human items which are none food items because last time we came here, and we did some assessment and we found that their shelter and some of their items are not there, that’s why we are giving them. The people who are benefitting from these items are 279 household which is 1670 co individuals,” Ali said.

Ali also says that the Red Cross will supply more items to people in need in other counties within Jubek State.

Early this year, Kubi area was affected by fighting between the government and armed groups that led to displacement and destruction of properties.