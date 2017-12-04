South Sudan to join Chemical Weapons Convention

South Sudan will soon join the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Director General for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed.

This comes during the 22nd session conference of state parties to the Organization for the Prohibition for the Chemical Weapons held in The Hague last week.

The Convention aims to eliminate an entire category of weapons of mass destruction by prohibiting the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer or use of chemical weapons by States Parties.

States Parties, in turn, must take the steps necessary to enforce that prohibition in respect of persons (natural or legal) within their jurisdiction.

Ambassador Moses Akol, who represented South Sudan during the conference, said all the processes to become the newest state member in the convention are almost complete.

“We started this process almost three or four years ago; the organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been in existent for 20 years and except four members of United Nations, all the rest are members of OPCW,” he said.

According to Ambassador Akol, the bill is waiting to be sent to national parliament for the final approval.

At the moment, South Sudan is an observer member state in the body and after giving consent to the the Chemical weapons convention, it will be the 193rd member.

The other countries that have not signed the agreement include Israel, Egypt and North Korea.

In addition to the elimination of weapons of mass destruction, all States Parties have to agree to chemically disarm by destroying any stockpiles of chemical weapons they may hold and any facilities which produced them, as well as any chemical weapons they abandoned on the territory of other States Parties in the past.

States Parties have to also agree to create a verification regime for certain toxic chemicals and their precursors in order to ensure that such chemicals are only used for purposes not prohibited.