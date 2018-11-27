South Sudan to import power from Uganda soon

The Republic of Uganda will soon extend its power supply to South Sudan, the Minister of Energy and Dams, Dr. Dhieu Mathok, has said.

South Sudanese are reportedly said to be among the people in Africa who do not have access to electricity.

Electricity is the basic requirement of any country’s sustainable economic development. The ministry has been struggling to electrify the country, especially Juba, the capital.

However, these efforts are reportedly often frustrated by several factors, including the 5-year conflict and lack of money.

In an interview with Eye Radio Dr. Dhieu Mathok said the importation of Ugandan electricity is a requirement in the regional economic bloc, EAC.

“One of its conditions is that they [member states] must have to be actually connected electrically, and they have to establish something called the East Africa power pool.”

According to the regional arrangement any member state with power surplus can sell to a neighbouring country that doesn’t have.

“If you have surplus in your country and you want to sell your electricity to East African members, then you send that one through transmission.”

Minister Dhieu Mathok added that the power from Uganda will mainly supply the border towns of Nimule, Kaya and Kajo-keji.