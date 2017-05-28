S. Sudan gov’t not informed about any meeting in Addis Ababa

The government is not informed by the African Union about a meeting scheduled to take in Addis Ababa over the disputed area next week, the political advisor for Abyei Administrative Area has said.

Media report indicates that the Sudanese committee for administration of Abyei area said it received an invitation from the AU to resume discussions with its South Sudanese counterpart on Tuesday.

The political advisor for Abyei, Chol Changath Chol told Eye Radio on Saturday that they just learned about the news through the media.

He says the Joint Abyei Oversight Committee is not aware of the upcoming meeting.

”I want to say from our part of the government of South Sudan as the office of Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, we didn’t receive any information about this meeting that is going to take place in Addis Ababa,” Chol said.

Mid – May, the United Nations Security Council gave South Sudan and Sudan six months to resolve the final status of the disputed Abyei area and implement joint border Security between the two countries.

The 15 member council warned it would withdraw its peacekeepers from the area if the leadership of the two countries fails to address the disputes within the period.