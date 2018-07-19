President Salva Kiir has accused the international community of trying out on South Sudan conflict resolution ideas that have never been used on any other country before.

It is not exactly clear what the president means; however, the Khartoum new proposal suggests five vice presidents in the next transitional government.

President Kiir said things that have never been done in other countries are being tried in South Sudan.

President Kiir was delivering his remarks at the presidential palace, J1 on Thursday, during the swearing in of the new foreign affairs minister, Nhial Deng:

“South Sudan has become a field of experiments; things that have never been done in any government or any country are being tried out in South Sudan – whether they will or not.”

On the peace process, President Kiir said if the current arrangement can restore peace and stability in the country, he is ready to accept it.

“People of South Sudan are looking for peace and if that arrangement can bring about peace to the people of South Sudan, I am ready to take it,” he stressed.

“People talk about inclusivity – nobody is to be left out of the government. I accept it.”