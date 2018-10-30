Why S. Sudan may be expelled from the aviation bodies

The vice president says South Sudan is likely to be expelled by various regional and international aviation bodies over fee arrears.

These include the African Civil Aviation Commission and Civil Aviation Safety Oversight Agency.

According to Vice President James Wani Igga, South Sudan has not been paying its annual contributions, risking memberships.

“We are not paying our yearly fees and we are about to be dismissed from there. This will be awkward.”

However, he did not reveal the amount South Sudan owes the aviation bodies.

Recently, the government approved a proposal to collect departure fee from air travelers.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the new terminal at the Juba International Airport on Monday, Wani Igga suggested that the departure fee which the government is yet to impose on travelers be used to pay the aviation bodies.

“This category of fees, passenger fees internationally actually goes to the civil aviation authority. So, let this money be given to the civil aviation authority as their percentage so that we can at least clean our image abroad.”