South Sudan, Bostwana sign MoU on education

South Sudanese students will now be able to study in universities in Botswana, according to the ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

A team of the ministry led by Minister Yien Oral signed a memorandum of understanding with the south-central African nation last week.

“The MoU is a guiding principle for us to have and strengthen our bilateral relation in the field of high education that will benefit the people and the government of the two countries,” he said.

“Our students will be able to go to Botswana to pursue their higher learning studies inform of scholarship.”

The MoU would help come up with modalities and guidelines of how to go about the agreement.

Currently there are some South Sudanese students at Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources and institutes of health sciences.