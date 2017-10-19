South Sudan attends Great Lakes summit

A two-day summit of the Great Lakes region taking place in Congo Brazzaville is discussing the crisis in South Sudan

and other countries, according to the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The other countries that will be debated on the summit include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and Burundi.

Security officials and military chiefs from the region are attending the meeting, which will focus on issues including security, borders, and control of arms.

Mawien Makol said the country is been represented by the Minister of Defense, Kuol Manyang and other security officials.

“It is completely security issues and movement in borders of the countries of the great lakes and control of the arms in the borders and also issues to do with refugees,” he said.

“It is very crucial for us because we have very many people engaging in it.”

Countries in the African Great Lakes region also include Angola, Kenya, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.