South Africa welcomes the release of William Endley

The South African government has welcomed the pardoning of its nationals by the government of South Sudan.

William Endley was pardoned by President Salva Kiir on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to death by hanging in February this year after being accused of conspiracy against the Kiir administration.

According to the verdict, the 55-year-old was guilty of illegal entry into South Sudan, supplying opposition groups with arms and ammunition and spying against the government with an intent to overthrow the regime.

Mr. Endley was reported to be a political advisor to Dr. Riek Machar.

Allegations the SPLM/A-IO leaders have neither admitted nor denied it.

In a statement issued today, the South African minister of international relations and cooperation – Lindiwe Sisulu – warned its nationals abroad to observe the laws of the countries they serve.

“We appeal to all South Africans who happen to get opportunities to work abroad to observe and respect the laws of the countries they serve.”

The minister has also extended his country’s gratitude to President Kiir to release one of their own to once again spend time with his family.