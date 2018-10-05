Soldiers accused of hindering movement of Kor Waliang residents

Some women at Kor Waliang in Juba have raised concern over harassment by men in army uniform in the area.

The residential area is adjacent to the military barrack.

In recent years, the military administration enclosed the area with brick wall, literally making it part of the army base.

The women – who claimed to have title deeds – said since then, they are treated like soldiers, especially restriction of their movements in and out of the wall.

The residents spoke to Eye Radio on Friday:

Efforts to reach the army spokespersons for comment were not immediately successful.

However, in an interview with Eye Radio in 2016, the then head of the republican guards or Tiger – General Marial Chanuong – said the land belonged the army.