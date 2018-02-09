Soldier in Wau arrested for allegedly killing 2 people

The SPLA has confirmed the arrest of the armed man who allegedly attacked and killed two people in Wau town on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Nazareth market when the gunman, Madut Akol, opened fire on people sipping tea.

According to an eyewitness, a bullet hit a well-known tea seller identified as Nyibol, killing her instantly.

A man – who was also critically injured in the shooting – later died upon arrival at the Wau Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday morning, SPLA spokesman Brigadier-General Lul Ruai Koang said Private Madut will soon be court martialed:

“The culprit was successfully hunted down and arrested by lead forces from infantry division,” he said.