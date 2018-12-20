Soldier sentenced to death for killing his children in Bor

A High Court in Jonglei State has sentenced to death a man who was found guilty of killing two of his children, two months ago.

In October, armed man shot dead two of his children, after his wife allegedly told him that he did not father them.

The convicted man identified as Majok Maketh was an employee of prison service in Bor.

The slain children, a boy and girl were aged 6 and 3 respectively.

The President of Jonglei State High Court, Justice John Yiel who presided over the case said he passed the death penalty verdict on Tuesday, after the accused was found guilty of murder.

“The court made its ruling and convicted him under to Section 2 of South Sudan penal code: article 6 which is murder and has been sentenced to death by hanging and his file has been send to Supreme Court and even to the president of the Republic.”

The 2008 South Sudan Penal Code provides for the use of the death penalty for murder.

Other capital offences that can attract a death penalty include terrorism, insurgency or sabotage resulting in death, aggravated drug trafficking and treason.