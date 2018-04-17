Soldier kills university student in Checkpoint

A university student was killed at the Jebel checkpoint on Monday evening, says the camp chairman at the protection of civilians’ site along Juba-Yei Road.

Majok Yen said the victim only identified as Gatkhor was a student of the University of Juba.

The young man was shot twice by a soldier who ordered him to kneel down shortly after he alighted from a minivan adjacent to the POC site.

“They were four women and two men. When they alighted from the car, they were immediately told to kneel down. Then a soldier shot him,” he said.

Gathor had just left the school after classes.

Mr Yen told Eye Radio that the late – who was also a teacher at Hope Primary School at the camp, was among six commuters who got out of the car.

He said the same soldier also wanted to shoot the other man who identified himself as a pastor, but some soldiers around that time condemned the act and intervened.

When contacted by Eye Radio, SPLA spokesperson Brigadier Lul Ruai said he was not aware of the incident, but would find out from the area command.

There is an SPLA force deployed at Checkpoint.