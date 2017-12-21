Soldier jailed for defiling teenage girl

An SPLA soldier has been sentenced to fourteen years in prison for raping a minor in Juba.

A court martial held on Wednesday found the soldier guilty of molesting and defiling a teenage girl in Jebel residential area.

The deputy spokesperson of the SPLA, Colonel Santo Domic, said the soldier pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Sergeant Major known as Abraham Modi was arrested after the act was committed two months ago, said Col Domic.

“The family at home learnt of the girl missing and in the process of searching, they found the girl and managed to get the perpetrator,” he said.

The court sentenced him to prison and striped off his rank from the army.

“He was brought to court and he has confessed that he had actually raped the girl and as a result he has been sentenced to fourteen years imprisonment,” said Col Domic.

Col Domic said Mr. Abraham was also dismissed from the SPLA, fine 250,000 SSP and a heifer as compensation to the family.

The man will serve his prison term at the civil prison since he is no longer an active service man, he added.

His sentence is in accordance with the Penal Code and the SPLA Act 2009.

Last month, a similar incident involving an SPLA soldier in Ayachi County of Imatong State resulted into his dismissal and two years’ imprisonment after he defiled a five year old girl.