Soldier arrested for killing schoolboy in Yei

An SPLA soldier has been detained for allegedly killing a schoolboy in Yei town recently.

In October, the unnamed soldier shot dead Lemi Christopher of Kanjoro Primary School.

According to state security officials, he attacked and killed the boy over unclear circumstances.

“With good cooperation from the military intelligence personnel, they were able to arrest the suspect and conducted investigation in which the suspect confessed that he murdered the school pupil,” said Yoasa Lujang, the police commissioner in Yei River state.

He said the soldier will be arraigned in a military court.

“Military cases are supposed to be conducted or investigated by a military court martial,” said Mr Lujang.

The police commissioner revealed that there are so many other cases of murder that are awaiting trial in Yei River State.

“There are a lot of cases of murder and therefore there is need for a court martial be instituted in Yei to look into these cases,” he added.