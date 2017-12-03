Solar streetlights to be installed in Maridi

A project to install solar streetlights in Maridi town is underway, said the Minister of Information in Maridi State.

Equipment to begin the scheme have arrived in Uganda and will reach the state in three weeks’ time, said Peter Saki.

He added that the project is being funded through revenue generated from teak logging in the area.

“The government has seen that instead of only using the money for sustaining the executive, it is very important to use the money to have streetlights because light is security.”

Mr Saki said they have been using generator to provide electricity in the town, but is costly due to the scarcity of fuel.

The solar system will serve as an alternative to light up the area, he stressed.

“It is going to cover almost 100 lamps and then it will cover the main areas in the town starting from the airstrip of Maridi and coming to the down town and going to the main market,” said Mr Saki

Juba has also been using solar streetlights however most of them are currently not functioning .