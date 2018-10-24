Smuggled gold being purified in neighbouring country-gov’t official

An official in the ministry of mining says that South Sudan gold being smuggled out of the country are refined in one of the neighbouring countries.

Dr Cosmas Pitia – the Director General for Mineral Development at the Ministry of Mining told Eye Radio Wednesday.

“We have some reports that one of our neighbouring countries is now benefiting from this.”

Dr Pitia declined to specify the company, but said the unnamed firm operates in one of the East African nations bordering South Sudan.

He said the same company also refine gold that are smuggled from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“They already have refinery, and they are refining the gold of South Sudan and Congo, and it is increasing their production.”

According to Wani the name of country where the illegally obtained gold is being purified has been entered in the record of gold producing countries in the world.

“We have what we call World Mineral Book which now is putting that country as producing much gold, and in fact this is not their gold.”

Dr Pitiya call on the government to cooperation with other government institutions in the region to control the borders and to ensure cross border smuggling is stopped.

In January last year, two foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle gold they obtained in Kapoeta.

The two men, who are of Somali origin, were caught in possession of gold which authorities believed they bought from unauthorized people.