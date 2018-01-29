Skin disease affects IDPs in Gbudwe

There is an outbreak skin disease among displaced persons sheltering at a Catholic Church compound in Riimenze, according to a nurse in Gbudwe.

The Church is situated 30 Kilometers east of Yambio town.

It is reportedly hosting over 7000 IDPs who were displaced following the eruption of violence in July last year.

Since then, they have remained at the facility despite improved security in the area.

“Most of them are infected with skin disease; so the problem is mainly due to hygiene,” said Meriline Sad, a religious sister working with the Solidarity in the area.

She said there are also cases of malaria and respiratory disease mainly among children.

One of the IDPs, Moses Miamangawai said they lack proper shelters is a challenge to them during the rainy season:

“When it rains, it is very cold. We experienced a lot of things like diseases among the children such as diarrhea and malaria.”

He called on humanitarian agencies to assist them.