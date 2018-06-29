Sixteen people killed in fresh fighting in Eastern Lakes

About sixteen people have been killed in two separate incidents in Nyang County of Eastern Lakes state, according to the Information Minister.

In the first incident, clashes with armed men who attacked a cattle camp in Wun-Thor resulted into the killing of 13 people.

Taban Abel said six others were wounded in the first incident.

“20 mile away from Nyang County in Yirol East, these people came heavily armed and in large numbers, they attacked the cattle camp killing 2 people instantly, and wounding 6 people. We were told 11 of the attackers were also killed,” Abel said.

Mr. Abel added that a number of cattle were retrieved from the attackers after the raid.

In the second incident, Taban Abel said the same assailant reportedly ambushed a passenger vehicle along the Nyang – Shambe road. He said three people were killed, bringing the total number of those killed on the same day -to sixteen.

“In a separate incident connected to same attackers, a vehicle coming from Shambe to Nyang, was fired upon. They killed the driver, and also another young man, and another guy. This bringsthe total number of those killed to 3. and five others were wounded,” Abel said.



A similar incident in December last year, resulted into the death of 20 people. Several others were also wounded in Yirol North County, after gunmen attacked a cattle camp in Pagara village, at the border with the former Unity State.