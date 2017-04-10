Sixteen people killed in Eastern Lakes

Police say sixteen people were killed in a cattle raiding incident in Eastern Lakes State over the weekend.

The Police Commissioner in the State, Monytoch Akol says among the deceased were women and children.

He says the incident took place on Sunday where thousands of cattle were raided.

Monytoch added that there could be more casualties.

“We don’t know the casualties on the other side, because this attack was at night. They attacked the cattle keepers and they looted all the cattle in the cattle camp,” said Monytoch.

Mr. Akol says the situation is now calm after the attack, and that the army has been deployed around the location of the incident.