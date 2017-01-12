Sisi vows to continue to support S Sudan

Egyptian President Abdel Fataha al-Sisi has assured President Salva Kiir that Egypt would continue supporting various development projects in South Sudan.

The northern African country is engaged in water project and several other fields in the country.

The two leaders met in Cairo this week during an official visit of President Salva Kiir.

Both leaders say they discussed peace in South Sudan and the importance of the implementation of the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

President Sisi said the implementation of peace deal is as the main mechanism for the restoration of peace and prosperity in South Sudan.

“The meeting also talk about peace in South Sudan and the importance of the implementation of the peace agreement…as the main mechanism of restoration of peace and prosperity for our people in South Sudan,” Sisi said.

From his part, President Salva Kiir said Egypt would carry out new projects in South Sudan, including capacity building.