Silence the gun -VP Wani

The Vice President has called on IGAD and the region to conduct strict monitoring of the recently signed cessation of hostilities agreement.

Dr. James Wani Igga said reports of renewed clashes in the country are a threat to the full realization of a ceasefire.

Over the weekend, the government and opposition groups traded accusations over attacks in Yei River and former Unity state areas.

Both sides accuse each other of aggression.

Dr. James Wani appealed to opposition groups to honor the agreement.

He said the signing of the cessation of hostilities by all the parties was a commendable step towards silencing the gun and negotiating in a conducive environment.

Speaking on the state television after meeting the President at the state house, Dr. Wani urged IGAD guarantors to hold perpetrators accountable.

“I am extending to the other armed groups who are carrying guns against the government to silence their guns, because this is unhealthy.”

“The IGAD and all the people of goodwill have to condemn these kinds of activities and to really strengthen the monitoring of the ceasefire,” he said.

On Christmas day, President Salva Kiir said the SPLA would not retaliate or launch attacks on opposition bases.

Both Dr. Riek Machar and Thomas Cirilo whose forces are active in parts of Equatoria and Upper Nile regions have issued separate orders to their forces to cease all forms of aggression and respect the cessation of hostilities agreement.