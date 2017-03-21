No signs of death at plane crash site – Red Cross

The South Sudan Red Cross society says it has visited the site of the plane crash in Wau but found no signs of death around the wreckage.

The plane, belonging to the South Supreme Airlines, crashed at Wau Airport Monday.

The Director of the South Sudan Red Cross Society in Wau, Leon Arkangelo, says their team visited the site this morning, trying to search for dead bodies.

“Up to now, we didn’t find any dead body,” Mr. Lion said.

His team evacuated 16 injured people from the plane wreckage last evening and took them to the hospital.

This morning, the Minister of Health in Wau State said 26 people who were admitted at the main hospital have been discharged since last evening.

The last group of five left the hospital this morning.

Some of the survivors who spoke to Eye Radio described how they pulled each other out of the wreckage soon after the crash.