One shot dead, several injured at a funeral – Yei

At least one person was shot dead and five others injured at a funeral rite in Yei River, according to State authorities.

The Commissioner of Yei County, Denis Lasuba, says the incident occurred when mourners assembled for a requiem mass on Friday night.

He told Eye Radio that the deceased was shot dead by a member of the organized forces, living at the same neighborhood of the grieving family but the reason is yet to be known.

Mr. Lasuba says the suspect has been arrested and he is in the police custody for investigation.

“All these people were in the overnight [mass], an unfortunate situation is alcohol was consumed. I received the news of the incident at around mid-night and I was able to get those who were injured to the hospital,” he told Eye Radio.

Two weeks ago, a local order was issued, banning the selling of alcohol to men and women in uniform.

Mr. Lasuba reiterated this call to the residents of Yei County, and urged them to abide by the order.