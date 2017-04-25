Shortage of funds delays cantonment, IO says

The Spokesperson of the First Vice President says lack of funding has slowed the establishment of cantonment sites for the opposition forces.

The sites are provided for in the peace agreement to avoid further violence in the country.

According to the deal, cantonment areas should have been established 90 days after the signing in August 2015.

Chuol Laam is the Spokesperson of the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

Mr Chuol says locations have already been identified but there is no enough money for food, uniform and equipment for soldiers who will be based at the sites.

He told Eye Radio that donors need to provide funds as they promised earlier.

“What is slowing down the cantonment is the funding part because you need money to feed the armed groups or the forces, you need money to house them and to train them, and you need money for that,” Mr Chuol said. “And based on our economic situation currently, it is challenging but we are still focusing on doing that.”

He added: “We are also asking for the donors who are in South Sudan and outside South Sudan to give what they had promised in the signing of the peace agreement – that they would also help in this particular subject.”