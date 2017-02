The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in South Sudan, David Shearer, is currently on a trip to Wau to assess the situation.

Wau is one of the major towns that have witnessed great displacement of civilians following outbreak of conflicts.

According to the UN, there are at leat 41,000 IDPs sheltering at an UNMISS base there.

Mr Shearer says he’s concerned about the situation of the civilians. He was addressing reporters in Wau: