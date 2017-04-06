Sexual violence: Tim Moris speaks out

The outgoing UK ambassador in Juba says the rate of sexual violence is high in South Sudan because nothing is being done to prosecute those who commit the crime.

Tim Morris says people have been talking about it, the population has been reached and lines of communication have been opened.

But he says the practical part of chasing, catching and bringing suspects to justice is not effective.

He says the situation is worrying. He explained to Eye Radio why he thinks South Sudan is one of the worse in tackling sexual violence.

“There is a terrible degree in the conflict against women and people talk about it as though it is just part of a conversation. It [South Sudan] is the worst place in the world for this and what I am shocked by is that absolutely nothing has been done. Sexual violence exists in all societies including my own and there are some simple but effective things that almost all countries have implemented in terms of appointing representatives, reaching out to the population, opening up lines of communication. But in practical terms, most particularly chasing, catching and prosecuting people who are responsible. And I am afraid I have to say in this country not one of them has been caught, prosecuted and we would hope imprisoned. Neighbors such as the Democratic Republic of Congo who have had this problem have done precisely that,” ambassador Tim Moris said.

Rape cases have been reported in areas mostly affected by the conflict. Recent cases were reported in Kubi village along the Juba-Nimule road and in Yei.

Last month, the SPLA said it has arrested three soldiers accused of raping six women in Kubi village.

Ambassador Morris says the only way to stop violence against women is to have a lasting peace in the country.