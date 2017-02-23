Sexual and gender-based violence on the rise – JMEC

Sexual and gender-based violence including rape, abductions and conscription of child soldiers in South Sudan have increased in the past years, according to JMEC.

In a statement issued this afternoon, JMEC said although men and boys have also fallen victims of such abuses, the majority of reported victims are women and girls.

It said stakeholders must find ways to tackle the issues.

“The impacts of these violations are devastating on the health and livelihoods of all affected victims and their communities,” JMEC Deputy Chairman Gen. Augostino Njoroge said during opening of a 2-day workshop on SGBV in Juba.

South Sudan Women Empowerment Network (SSWEN) and the Association of Media Women in South Sudan (AMWISS) organized the workshop, supported by JMEC.

The workshop, entitled ‘Reporting on Sexual and Gender Based Violence’ was aimed at highlighting ethical and practical challenges related to media reporting on SGBV, the stigma associated with it and obstacles faced by journalists in its coverage.

The participants of the training include South Sudanese women in media, civil society organizations and legal practitioners.

JMEC has not provided figures, but there have been reports of rape across the country.

In January, a women’s group said it had recorded about 40 cases in Yei River State. Currently, the army is reportedly investigating rape allegations in a Jubek village.