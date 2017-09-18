Set up more police stations in Juba, gov’t told

Civil society organization, the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), is calling for establishment of more police stations at residential areas in Juba.

There are less than 10 police stations in the capital. The call comes amidst complaints by members of the public that they are being robbed, beaten and looted by armed men at night.

Some of them say when they call for help, the security organs do not show up on time because they are located far away.

“In the residential areas, if we can borrow case studies in some cities that have improved security, normally the cities security is entrusted on the responsibility of the citizens of the city,” said Edmond Yakani, the Executive Director of CEPO.

He said the security of the people can be improved by creating more police stations “to build a strong communication between the police in the residential areas and the residents so that at least that can improve flow of information”.

However, Defense Minister Kuol Manyang told Eye Radio in August that some of the criminals behind deadly night robberies in Juba are members of the organized forces, including the police and presidential protection unit.

He added that some of them were arrested as part of the government’s efforts to improve the security situation in the country, particularly the capital, Juba.

The Ministry of Interior is yet to respond to the call.