Separate committees formed to address Juba-Bor road attacks

Both Jonglei and Terekeka state governments have formed separate committees to investigate the killing of more than 30 people in a road attack early this month.

In Jonglei, Governor Philip Aguer says the committee will investigate the death of more than 30 people in an ambush between Jemeiza and Sudan Safari.

The passengers were on their way to Bor in Jonglei when they were attacked on the road within Terekeka.

Mr. Aguer told Eye Radio that the team is headed by the deputy governor, Goch Aleu.

The governor said the committee will liaise with their counterparts in Terekeka.

“We have formed a committee and wish that the two committees from Terekeka to meet the joint committee should start the investigations. At the time I am advised that the army and police should maintain security on the roads, maintain security on Jameza county and Sudan safari before the committee start their work. We are in contact with the governor, Juma Ali,” Aguer said.

For his a part, the Minister of Minister in Terekeka has confirmed that his state has also formed a separate committee for the investigation.

Lado Philip told Eye Radio that the two committees will meet soon but he did not say the exact date.

“The two committees have finished its formation from the two sites. The two committees have not met, there are still working separately after they finish with the youth. Then the two committees will sit down and carry the investigations because the first thing that needs to be done is an awareness on how the youth will stop attacking each other so that we can give chance for the two committees to investigate on how the incident started,” said Lado.

Mr.Ladu said this investigation process will help reduce fears of insecurity along the road and encourage the displaced to return to their homes.