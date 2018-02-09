Senior SPLA commander dies in accident along Juba-Nimule road

A Senior SPLA commander in charge of greater Eastern Equatoria states died in an accident on the Juba-Nimule Road on Friday morning.

It is not clear whether late Gen. Gildo Oling Baranya was coming to Juba or traveling to Magwi.

According to his relative, the vehicle General Gildo was traveling in got involved in a head-on collision with a truck.

Apire James told Eye Radio that the families are now preparing to receive his body.

“We are organizing for his body to be brought to Juba before we arrange to take it to Panyikwara for burial,” he said.

Late Oling had attended a peace conference held by the Governor of Imatong, the opposition and local leaders in Pageri.

The SPLA headquarters is yet to comment on this.