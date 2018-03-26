US senator calls for ‘dedicated approach’ to end violence

A visiting US Senator has added his voice to calls for the parties to have a ‘dedicated approach’ to end the conflict in the country.

Jeff Merkley is a US Democrat Senator from the State of Oregon who serves at the Senate Committees of Appropriations, Environment and Public works, Budget and Public relations.

Senator Merkley says he is here to assess the situation in the country and what the United States and other international organizations can do to help.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, he said despite the concerted efforts towards addressing the challenges in South Sudan, the parties in conflict need to compromise for the good of the people:

“This human-induced suffering requires the most dedicated effort by political leaders, both of those in government and those in resistance to the government to come together in this process for the better benefit of the entire nation.”

Senator Jeff Merkley arrived in Juba on Monday morning and met with officials of the World Food Program and visited other US-funded projects in the capital.