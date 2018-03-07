Security personnel warned against harassing civilians over language

The Minister of Interior has warned security personnel against harassing civilians over language at night.

Some members of public have been complaining that night patrol units harass those who do not speak particular mother tongues.

Others say they are questioned by soldiers and police why they do not speak the Arabic language yet they are citizens of South Sudan.

Lieutenant-General Michael Chiangjiek said the work of the security personnel is to serve everyone, regardless of language.

“If you are working at night, you do not work for someone you know or someone who speaks your mother tongue,” he stressed.

“You are serving everyone, including the foreigners who are staying in this country.”

Chianjiek was addressing the police officers during the handover of security communications equipment to the police emergency center in Juba on Tuesday.