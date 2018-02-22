NS disrupts civil society groups’ meeting

Civil society groups have expressed disappointment after security organs disrupted their meeting on the second phase of the high revitalization forum in Juba on Wednesday.

The gathering was meant to disseminate, share and educate youth on latest developments related to the IGAD-led peace process.

Wani Michael – a representative of South Sudan Civil Society Forum – said some security personnel interrupted the meeting when youth were asking questions about the outcome of the revitalization forum:

“If you restrict our association, if you restrict our assembly, if you restrict our access to information, where do they want us to get information from?”

“This is really disappointing to all of us and we hope that the highest authority will be able to do something about this, because this is a constitutional violation of our rights.”

The 2nd Phase of the high level revitalization was held between 5th -16th of February and was adjourned without the parties securing a peace deal.

The date of the third phase is expected to be announced by IGAD soon.

(Additional information by Rosemary Wilfred)