Security Council likely to impose arms embargo on S. Sudan

The UN Security Council is on Thursday expected to vote on whether to impose the US-proposed arms embargo against South Sudan.

In June, the council voted to renew for 45 days the sanctions it imposed in 2015 on those blocking peace in South Sudan.

But it was considering further measures — including an arms embargo — if fighting continues amid ongoing mediation efforts.

The resolution states that if the parties failed to cease hostilities by June 30, the council would consider freezing the assets and banning travel for six officials.

These include Defense Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk, former army chief Paul Malong, Minister of Information Michael Lueth, and deputy chief of defense for logistics Malek Reuben.

It also underlines “a deep concern” of the Security Council “in the face of the failure of South Sudanese leaders to end hostilities and flagrant violations.”

The draft US text would establish an arms embargo for South Sudan until May 31, 2019.

It allows UN member states to destroy or neutralize any cargo of weapons prohibited under the embargo.

The document would also renew for a year sanctions imposed on South Sudan.