UNSC told to ‘impose real consequences’ on violators

The chairman of JMEC has asked the UN Security Council to define clear consequences “to be faced by those who willfully violate the Peace Agreement.”

Festus Mogae made this remark on Wednesday while addressing the UN Security Council via video tele-conference from the capital, Juba.

He told the council that for the revitalization process to be successful and for it to have the value and meaning, there must be a clear understanding among all South Sudanese leaders of the consequences of non-compliance and the determination of the world to ensure that the agreements they sign are enforced.

“We cannot stand by as South Sudanese leaders sign an agreement one day and authorize or allow its violation with impunity the next day,” said Festus Mogae.

The JMEC Chair said it is time to revisit the range of practical measures that can be applied in earnest to those who refuse to take this process seriously.

“We must address with one voice the issue of non-compliance and make clear the consequences to be faced by those who willfully violate, spoil or derail the peace agreement in South Sudan.”

Festus Mogae condemned these acts of violence and called upon all signatories to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement to disseminate the terms of the agreement to their subordinate commanders and ensure immediate and consistent compliance.

For his part, the Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix, described the reports of ceasefire violations as ‘worrisome’.

In his briefing to the Security Council on the situation of South Sudan, Mr Lacroix called for a decisive action necessary and impose real consequences against violators of the ceasefire.

“I urge your council to speak out very clearly against these violations and to take decisive action necessary to impose real consequences for the violators,” he stressed.

Since the signing of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, there have been reports of violations by some of the parties in Unity, Jonglei, Upper Nile States and Central Equatoria.

The next phase of the revitalization Forum will commence on the 5th of February.