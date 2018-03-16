UN Security Council threatens to impose arms embargo on S. Sudan

The U.N. Security Council has threatened to consider an arms embargo and sanctions if fighting continues in South Sudan.

This comes after a U.S.-drafted resolution was adopted unanimously on Thursday during a session of the council’s meeting.

The draft expresses the council’s intention to consider sanctions “against those who take actions that undermine the peace, stability, and security of South Sudan”.

Recently, the UN Human Rights Commission said it collected evidence to hold more than 40 military leaders accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In the 58,000-page document, the Commission identifies 8 Lieutenant Generals, 17 Major-Generals, 8 Brigadier Generals, 5 Colonels and 3 State Governors who may bear individual responsibility for serious violations of human rights and international crimes.

The US resolution adopted by the Security Council is aimed at pressuring parties to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the next round of the High-level Revitalization Forum.

The UN Security Council reiterated “increasingly grave alarm and concern regarding the political, security, economic, and humanitarian crisis in South Sudan”.

It emphasized that “there can be no military solution to the situation in South Sudan”.

The resolution also extended the mandate of the UNMISS until the 15th of March next year and “maintains the 17,000 troop ceiling, including a regional protection force of up to 4,000 troops and 2,101 international police personnel”.

The mandate of UNMISS includes protection of civilians, creating the conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance and monitoring, and investigating human rights.

It will also be supporting the Implementation of the Agreement and the Peace Process.