Security Council may retain UNISFA’s support to border monitors

The UN Security Council says it may retain UNISFA’s support to Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mechanism, JBVMM, based on some of the recent efforts made by Sudan and South Sudan.

The JBVMM was established in 2011 to conduct monitoring and verification activities along the Sudan-South Sudan border.

The move to retain the support is expected to be done during the extension of UNISFA’s mandate in April.

In November last year, the Security Council decided to extend UNISFA’s support to the monitoring body for the final time unless both parties adhere to specific measures by no later than 15 March.

Among these measures are facilitating the full freedom of movement for UNISFA air and ground patrols, opening of Phase I of the border crossing corridors; holding at least one meeting to resume border demarcation discussions and reactivating the ad hoc committee of the “14 Mile Area” (a disputed border territory);

Other actions include facilitating the establishment of the four JBVMM team sites; and convening at least two meetings of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism.

“Some recent meetings have taken place in line with the specific measures,” read April monthly Focus of the UNSC.

“An option is to continue the mission’s support based on some of the recent efforts made by the parties.”

According to the Security Council, this could take the form of a technical rollover of support for the JBVMM for one month until UNISFA’s mandate renewal in May.

“A further option is for the Council to take no action to extend the mission’s support for the JBVMM, which would result in UNISFA’s troop levels decreasing after 15 April,” it added.

As in previous years, the Council’s focus on the situation in Abyei remains limited, largely overshadowed by its ongoing engagement on South Sudan and, to a lesser extent, on Darfur.

However, the upcoming renewal of UNISFA’s mandate in May presents an opportunity for Council members to direct renewed attention to the issue.

Negotiations on the most recent renewal of UNISFA’s mandate in November 2017 followed similar divides between the US and Ethiopia (UNISFA’s primary troop-contributing country) on the current mandate and troop ceiling for the mission as during negotiations of the renewal in May 2017.

The initial draft resolution circulated by the US in November 2017 proposed an immediate suspension of the mission’s role in supporting the JBVMM and a reduction in the troop ceiling.

This reflected the general concern by the US that UNISFA is persisting longer than intended for an interim force, and that Sudan and South Sudan are taking advantage of the relative stability that UNISFA provides to delay attempts to resolve the status of Abyei.