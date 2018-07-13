UN Security Council imposes an arms embargo on South Sudan

The United Nation Security Council has today imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan.

The council also renewed the assets freeze and travel band on six the South Sudanese top commanders until March 2019.

They include Major General Marial Chanuong Yol, Lieutenant General Gabriel Jok Riak, and Major General Santino Deng Wol from the Government side.

From the opposition side, they are Major-General Simon Gatwech Dual, Major-General James Koang Chuol, and Major-General Peter Gatdet.

According to the resolution, former SPLA Chiefs of Staff, Paul Malong Awan, and Malek Ruben Riak have been blacklisted.

John Prendergast, Founding Director of the Enough Project and Co-Founder of The Sentry has welcomed the move, saying this will give a leverage on current efforts to bring peace in South Sudan.

“The Security Council delivered a small dose of accountability and leverage today in support of peace. It’s not sufficient, but without this as a first step, peace has no chance in South Sudan.”

For his part, Brian Adeba, Deputy Director of Policy at the Enough Project said the arms embargo voted by the Security Council is a sign of hope.

“Today’s arms embargo vote by the Security Council is a signal of hope that the world community is now willing to make the hard choices to hold those fueling the violence in South Sudan accountable for their egregious actions.”

Meanwhile, Joshua White, Director of Policy and Analysis at The Sentry said the measures by the Security Council was long overdue.

“Member countries, particularly in the region, must enforce these sanctions and arms embargo in order to deliver meaningful consequences for the warring parties and build genuine leverage for a peaceful resolution to the horrific situation in South Sudan.”

White said the impact will be felt only when countries act quickly to freeze assets.

“The impact of today’s steps will be felt only as much as countries act quickly to freeze assets, prevent travel, and stop weapons from flowing into the country.”