Security Council extends UNMISS mandate

The UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Mission in South Sudan until March 2018, pending review of operations.

The Secretary-General’s most recent report on UNMISS recommended that the mandate be extended for two months, awaiting the completion of an ongoing strategic review of operations.

In a meeting to discuss the situation of South Sudan on Thursday, the Council members unanimously adopted resolution 2392 of 2017 that also authorized the Mission to use all necessary means to carry out its tasks as set out in resolution 2327 of 2016.

The 15-member organ called on the Government of South Sudan to honour its commitment to cooperating fully with UNMISS.

It further condemned actions against United Nations and humanitarian workers and civilians.

The Council emphasized the UNMISS mandate to investigate abuses of human rights and humanitarian law, and reiterated that perpetrators of violations must be held accountable.

The current mandate extended will run until 15th of March 2018.

Last month, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomoro, said the government wants the mandate of UNMISS to focus on governance, capacity building and development rather than protection of civilians.