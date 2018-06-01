UN Security Council extends sanctions on S. Sudan

The Security Council voted to renew for 45 days the sanctions it imposed in 2015 on those blocking peace in South Sudan.

But it is considering further measures — including an arms embargo — if fighting continues amid ongoing mediation efforts

The resolution states that if the parties failed to cease hostilities by June 30, the council would consider freezing the assets and banning travel for six officials.

These include Defense Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk, former army chief Paul Malong, Minister of Information Michael Lueth, and deputy chief of defense for logistics Malek Reuben Riak Rengu.

This comes after the United States issued a draft proposal to sanction them to the council.

“What we need now is concrete action by the full international community to hold these warring parties accountable,” said Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Nine countries voted in favor, including Côte d’Ivoire, France, Kuwait, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Sweden, United Kingdom, and United States.

The countries that abstained are Bolivia, China, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, and Russian Federation.