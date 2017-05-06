UN condemns the attack on peacekeepers in Leer

The UN Security council has condemned an attack on a UN base in Leer and warned that individuals who engage in attacks on humanitarian personnel may be designated to sanctions.

The Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer said the Mission’s Temporary Operating Base was attacked by an armed group in Leer in Northern Liech on Wednesday night.

UNMISS said the Ghanaian troop of UNMISS peacekeeping forces based there quickly returned fire, deterring the attack.

It said there was no confirmation of which party to the conflict carried out the attack.

In a statement released on Friday, the UN Security Council expressed appreciation for the actions taken by UNMISS peacekeepers to repel the attack.

The 15-nation UN body recalled that individuals, who directly or indirectly, engage in attacks against UN missions or humanitarian personnel, may be designated for targeted sanctions.

It further condemned the continued violence committed by all parties in the country.

The council members called on all parties to immediately adhere to the permanent ceasefire as called for in the peace agreement and to remove all obstacles to delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance.