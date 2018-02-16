Security ‘confiscates’ 4m pounds from a trader

A trader in Juba says members of the security have seized millions of pounds from him.

Earlier this week, a joint force was deployed in Juba town and Customs markets to allegedly combat the black market dollar dealing menace.

The force comprises members of the police, national security and Criminal Investigation Department.

The trader named Gum Ajuong says a security unit riding in 3 security pickups followed to his house and confiscated 4 million pounds on Wednesday.

“They claimed that the government doesn’t want money to be out on the streets. But I said ‘this is my money and it is not on the streets. You came up to my house, riding in three pickups’,” Ajuong, who said he deals in cattle, told Eye Radio.

He said during the ‘operation’, the men manhandled his family members.

“Imagine they started beating people. Even one person may not survive given the way they tortured him,” he continued.

Eye Radio’s attempt to get hold of the police authorities for comment were not immediately successful.

On Monday, members of the force shot dead a man at Juba town.