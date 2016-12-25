Security confiscates illegally acquired arms

Security forces have reportedly confiscated several light weapons from civilians during the ongoing security check in Juba.

The routine vehicles search on checkpoints leading to Juba is a precautionary measure for peaceful celebrations of Christmas festivity and the New Year.

On Friday, Interior Minister Michael Chanjick reported to the Council of Ministers that many people have been also arrested in connection with possession of illegal firearms.

But he did not mention how many people have so far been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, has said the organized forces have also arrested a group of gangs who are suspected of carjacking and production of illegal vehicle number plates in Juba.

“Forces have arrested a number of people and confiscated a number of weapons…and criminals who are engaged in crimes, engaged in hijacking of vehicles and production of illegal vehicle number plates in the town,” Dr Elia told the weekly Council of Ministers meeting.

Dr Elia said legal measures will be taken against those who have been apprehended.